APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,965 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for approximately 8.4% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in APi Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in APi Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE APG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

