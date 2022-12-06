Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.13 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $1.18 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00079904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

