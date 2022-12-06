Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Applied Materials by 228.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

