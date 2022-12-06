AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,707,261 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707,261 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $171,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:WFC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 634,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,941,262. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.