AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of CVS Health worth $312,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,089. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

