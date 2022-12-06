AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of PulteGroup worth $147,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. 9,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

