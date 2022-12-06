AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Robert Half International worth $138,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.34. 6,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,153. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.