AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 915,068 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 915,068 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $135,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 36.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 66,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,288. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

