AQR Capital Management LLC Has $126.91 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,071 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Emerson Electric worth $126,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,341,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,829,000 after buying an additional 109,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

