AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,831,853 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831,853 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Intel worth $269,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 287,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,013,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

