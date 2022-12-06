AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498,351 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Republic Services worth $118,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Republic Services by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Republic Services by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.40. 5,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.