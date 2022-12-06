AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 350,778 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,426,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350,778 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $215,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.34. 34,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,232,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

