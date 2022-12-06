Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 on December 20th

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aquila Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of AQSG stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.32) on Tuesday. Aquila Services Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.71.

Get Aquila Services Group alerts:

About Aquila Services Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Consultancy and Treasury Management Services. The company advises on various aspects of the development and management of affordable housing; treasury strategy and policy, debt, capital market finance, banking, and card merchant services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.