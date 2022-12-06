Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 on December 20th

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aquila Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of AQSG stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.32) on Tuesday. Aquila Services Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.71.
About Aquila Services Group
