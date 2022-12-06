Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $510.00

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.22) and last traded at GBX 804 ($9.80), with a volume of 1105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.00).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £120.78 million and a P/E ratio of 2,277.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 831.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 859.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
