Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $510.00

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.22) and last traded at GBX 804 ($9.80), with a volume of 1105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £120.78 million and a P/E ratio of 2,277.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 831.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 859.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £78,966.90 ($96,289.35). In related news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £78,966.90 ($96,289.35). Also, insider Henry Angest acquired 25,000 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($249,969.52).

(Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.