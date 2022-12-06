Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Trading Up 3.5%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 27,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,678,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

