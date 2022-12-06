Ardor Price Tops $0.0776 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $77.54 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00079983 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059177 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000388 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001375 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010377 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00026021 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001409 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000263 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
