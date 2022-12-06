Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 1,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 334,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,627.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

