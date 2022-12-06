Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 65,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 792,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.01. 16,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,624. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

