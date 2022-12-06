ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $45.11. 131,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 233,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

