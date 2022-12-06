Ark Price Tops $0.28 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $39.57 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005996 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004928 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,946,634 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

