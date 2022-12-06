Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,147 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARVN opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $83.40.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

