ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $50.49 million and $1.82 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,019.85 or 0.99997975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00054637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00239886 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0762355 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,832,047.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

