Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,072 ($61.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,613.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,269 ($39.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,572 ($80.14). The company has a market capitalization of £22.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,028.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($68.89) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.83) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.06) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,137.50 ($62.64).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

