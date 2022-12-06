Atomic Wallet Coin Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $2,960.45 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05681534 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00500288 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,125.97 or 0.30166219 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

