Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,385 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,194 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 5.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

