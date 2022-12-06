Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 34,003 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HASI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.