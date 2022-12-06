Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,761 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.9 %

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

