Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $267.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

