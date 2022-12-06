Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $185.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average is $189.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $265.00.

