Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

