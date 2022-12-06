Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.47% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

HNDL opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th.

Featured Stories

