Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 26,993 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 26,993 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

American Express stock opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

