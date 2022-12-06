Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,712 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 42.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $6,197,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Down 1.4 %

PYPL stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $197.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

