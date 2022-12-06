Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $148.38 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

