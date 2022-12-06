AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,526.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,393.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,226.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,494.40.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.