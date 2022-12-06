Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $4.22 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.61 or 0.00080079 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.22 billion and $141.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059327 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001374 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010357 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026133 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 415,595,170 coins and its circulating supply is 310,189,180 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
