Avalanche Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.61 or 0.00079778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and $171.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060636 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010211 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025864 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005383 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 415,592,088 coins and its circulating supply is 310,186,098 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
