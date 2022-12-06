Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Down to $184.01

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.01, but opened at $177.02. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $173.42, with a volume of 4,671 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,333. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

