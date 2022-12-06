Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 127,603 shares.The stock last traded at $19.12 and had previously closed at $18.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $536.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.85 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 52.75%. Research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $219,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 107.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth about $3,268,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

