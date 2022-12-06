Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Trading 3.8% Higher

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 9,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 317,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.
Bancolombia Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
