Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Trading 3.8% Higher

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 9,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 317,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

