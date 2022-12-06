Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,073 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BAC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,608,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

