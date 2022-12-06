Bank of America Lowers Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) to Neutral

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MURGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($268.42) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($292.63) to €320.00 ($336.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €325.00 ($342.11) to €330.00 ($347.37) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($255.79) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.