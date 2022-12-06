Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$150.94.

BMO stock opened at C$133.01 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The stock has a market cap of C$90.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

