Barclays Begins Coverage on Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.23) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

