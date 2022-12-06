Barclays Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $36.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of ARMK opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

