Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down to $9.04

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $8.78. Barings BDC shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 485 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $937.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 331.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

