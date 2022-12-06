Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down to $9.04

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $8.78. Barings BDC shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 485 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on BBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $937.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Barings BDC Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.