Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

BTE stock opened at C$6.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$9.16.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

