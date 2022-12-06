BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €45.55 ($47.95) and last traded at €45.85 ($48.26). Approximately 20,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.20 ($48.63).

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.78.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

