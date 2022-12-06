Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 911.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $109.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($97.89) to €98.00 ($103.16) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

