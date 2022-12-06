Beldex (BDX) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $112.26 million and $1.38 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.22 or 0.07398381 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00079859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

